Letter: Russian hacking put rights of Americans in grave jeopardy

A recent editorial in your newspaper stated that Russian hacking was not at fault in Hillary Clinton’s loss to Donald Trump.
Well, it appears this person, as well as many of Trump’s supporters, chooses to live in an alternative reality of their own making. They refuse to accept detailed information from all of the United States intelligence agencies that have clearly stated Russia was involved in a systematic effort to undermine the constitutional rights of all Americans. The intelligence agencies also stated they thought that this effort was directed towards securing a Trump victory over Hillary Clinton.
If this person and a large number of Trump’s followers want to believe the lie that Russia did not skew this election in one direction, they can do so. However, the majority of Americans know that Russia did interfere with our recent elections and by doing so they put the constitutional rights of all Americans in grave jeopardy.
Trump’s followers can go ahead and believe what they want. However, by believing that Russia did not sway this election, they are putting everyone’s rights in jeopardy in this great and free country of ours.
Woodie Shipman, Kennewick
