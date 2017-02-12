Letter: I don’t recognize the Republican Party anymore

I am an independent voter with a lot of beliefs that I used to consider traditionally “Republican.”
I don’t recognize this party anymore, but I do appreciate the Herald continuing the tradition of fact-based, conservative journalism epitomized by such level-headed organizations as the Wall Street Journal.
It is my sincere hope that you can maintain your integrity and strength in the face of what could be withering opposition from the administration and its supporters.
Frank Elliott, Richland
