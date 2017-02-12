Letter: Is the president controlled by a hostile foreign government?

In 2014, Donald Trump promised to release his tax returns if he decided to run for office.
During the 2016 campaign, Trump promised to release his tax returns after they had been audited.
In August 2016, Time magazine reported, “... as major banks in America stopped lending him money following his many bankruptcies, the Trump organization was forced to seek financing from non-traditional institutions. Several had direct ties to Russian financial interests ... .”
On Jan. 6, the U.S. intelligence community stated: “We assess Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the U.S. presidential election ... Putin and the Russian government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump. We have high confidence in these judgments.”
Two days after being sworn in as president, Trump announced he would not release his tax returns.
Trump’s tax returns will let us know whether or not he’s indebted to, and therefore under the control of Russia, or any other government or financial entity that could benefit from his presidency. The American people have a right to know if their president is being controlled by a hostile foreign government. Trump must release his tax returns now.
Tim Taylor, Richland
