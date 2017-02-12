Letter: Protests against Trump are waste of time and energy

Everyone who is part of all this negative activity against our new president needs to stop, as it is just a waste of time and energy. It is not going to change, so give it up and let’s all come together as a civil society and support President Trump and his staff to make this a great country and nation together.
We will not get anywhere by always butting heads, so please, let’s get on with this, because like I said, you’re just wasting time and energy and this will only slow things down and we won’t get anywhere.
It is so sad to see all that is going on here in our cities and the country as a whole, and it just does not make any sense at all.
Kent Tucker, Kennewick
