Letter: What will be Trump’s legacy as our leader?

Many citizens are feeling anxious as Donald Trump begins his term, while many others are quite hopeful. What will be his legacy as our leader? Sean Spicer’s comments to the press concerning the crowd size of the inauguration and Kellyanne Conway’s statement of “alternative truths” on Meet the Press send the clear message that relations between the press and the White House are going to be interesting, if not caustic.
It reminds me of the dark days of Lyndon Johnson’s administration during the height of the Vietnam War, when the term “credibility gap” was popularized by the press about explanations concerning the progress of the war. Eventually, the thinking people of this country demanded changing the course of action.
I believe that we have statesmen and stateswomen of integrity on both sides of the aisle in Congress, and that we all want what is best for the country. It is time for those leaders to put party aside, and demand integrity from the White House. If, in four years, there is a person of integrity in the White House — be he or she Democrat or Republican — perhaps that will be the best legacy Donald Trump could leave us.
Gordon Johnson, Kennewick
Comments