Letter: What will be Trump’s legacy as our leader?

1:59 VIDEO: How Mary Tyler Moore changed television Pause

1:01 Vit plant receives big piece of equipment

1:32 Trump: 'Dishonest media' refuses to report terrorist attacks

0:41 Kamiakin football team heads to state

0:49 One kitty, two kitty, three kitties in a Mississippi tree

1:09 Dallas to Houston in 90 minutes? Texas bullet train makes that a reality

1:48 'John Wick: Chapter 2' movie trailer

0:17 VIDEO: Pasco investigates armed robbery of Sky Market

1:04 Burglars with a hammer versus impact resistant glass