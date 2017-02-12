Letters to the Editor

February 12, 2017 4:08 AM

Letter: Angel in the pickup, you made our day

During the ice and snow we had here in the “banana belt,” my husband, who relies on a walker to get around, was making his way to the mailbox to get the Tri-City Herald newspaper. Even with the walker it was hard to walk.

Lo and behold came a fellow in a pickup, who saw his plight and stopped his pickup, left the warmth and safety of the vehicle and said “Here, let me get that for you.” Along comes an angel, a perfect stranger, to lend a helping hand to an elderly gentleman. What an act of kindness. It lifts a person’s spirits to have a stranger care and come to the rescue.

What a wonderful world this would be if we all paused and took a moment to notice and act with caring and concern.

Angel in the pickup, you made our day. Thank you and thanks to your parents, they did a good job bestowing values to you. What a kind heart. God Bless.

Diane Eckstine, Burbank

