Letter: No place for violence, rioting or destroying property

There is a minority of people in the U.S. who believes violent protests will effect change! What type of change they do not seem to understand. The actions of the demonstrators we currently witnessed in the media does nothing but negate any hope they have of effecting positive change for their cause(s).
There is no place for violence, rioting or destroying property in a society that prides itself on freedom and liberty. We should all support peaceful protests and demonstrations, regardless of the issue. It is our right and one of the fundamental elements of our nation that ensures free speech and open gatherings. Peaceful forms of demonstration and political action can possibly support the changes being requested and brought to the forefront.
However, for some it is time to grow up and recognize that not everyone gets what they want, but through peaceful action your messages will be heard.
J. John DeMyer, Richland
