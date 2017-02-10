Letter: $26 million for Richland athletic facilities and admin offices is excessive

There has been significant publicity about the need to increase funding for education in Washington.
While I support higher teacher pay and lower class sizes, I wonder why in all of the information published on this subject, there has never been any mention of what is being done or could be done to make delivery of educational services in the state more efficient. For example, the idea of consolidating smaller school district offices could be considered. Administrative salaries could be adjusted to be more consistent with the local cost of living. Year-round schools could be considered to maximize facility usage. Why do such ideas never get examined?
Speaking of efficiency, according to the Richland school bond proposal, $99 million is being requested. This is about the same as the bond passed just four years ago. $26 million of the request is for athletic facilities and administrative offices. There likely will be letters stating that you must support the bond to ensure quality education. I support quality education, but feel that $23 million for athletic facilities and administrative offices is excessive.
I urge voters to reject this proposal, to motivate the district to come back with a more reasonable one.
Bruce Harrer, Richland
