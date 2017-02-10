Letters to the Editor

February 10, 2017 4:19 AM

Letter: Richland school bond is a lot of money

$99 million is a lot of money to replace some schools that aren’t that old, and I wonder how urgent a few of the other items are.

For example, I’ve attended several concerts at the auditorium this year and find the seats comfortable, and I don’t see any safety problem. The continental seating design is the same as the Spokane center, done by the same architects, and with no aisles gives more legroom than other layouts. I would agree the building can use more bathrooms.

How hard did you look at doing just the essential things, instead of trying to put in a little something for everybody all at one time?

Kathryn Fox, Richland

Letters to the Editor

