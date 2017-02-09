Letter: Obama exited White House with grace

We watched the entrance of President Obama and president-elect Donald Trump prior to the inauguration ceremonies. President Obama and Mr. Trump walked side-by-side to exit the White House.
Mr. Trump forged ahead as President Obama, ever the gentleman, stepped back because they could not exit side-by-side. Excuse me — country first? Or I/me and no respect for our president? I guess I put emphasis on the total package and this makes it difficult for me to believe President Trump will ever show the same respect.
Mr. Obama, sir, we will miss you. You and Michelle are gentle people and shared yourselves with everyone. I sincerely hope society does not create the hate atmosphere against President Trump as you endured. I spent eight years dealing with dismaying rhetoric and images cropping up. And, I am sure everyone is relieved that our past president was born in America — well, there are still some who will never believe it because of his color and his name.
Our heartfelt gratitude for your sacrifice of your hair and your time.
Dorothy Rawson, Pasco
