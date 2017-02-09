Letter: Democrats more likely to block friends who disagree ideologically

I have very recently read Facebook postings from acquaintances declaring Barack Obama the greatest president ever.
Seriously?! Sigh.
Oh well, everyone is entitled to their opinion. But wait. Liberals say they are all about diversity — unless it’s diversity of opinion. My bad.
According to a Pew Research poll dated Dec. 19, 2016, Democrats are three times more likely to unfriend or block a friend who disagrees with them ideologically. The highest percentage are among women who identify as Democrats.
Cindy Flasch, Richland
