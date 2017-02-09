Letter: Vote yes for Columbia school bond

Don’t forget to vote yes Feb. 14 for the Columbia Burbank bond! The school has outgrown its original gym and is in need of a couple more classrooms.
The current gym/multipurpose was built 50 years ago, when there were nine classrooms. Currently, there are 19 classrooms. The multipurpose room is being used for many things (stage, physical education classroom/lunch line), often simultaneously. Students eat out of their classrooms due to a shortage of space in here. By getting a new gym, these students will be able to eat in the multipurpose room, which will in turn add about 25 more minutes of instruction time to the classrooms.
Classrooms are also an issue. The school has two makeshift classrooms — one in a sectioned-off area in the library, and the other sectioned off on the stage of the multipurpose room.
We as community members are proud of a couple of things. One, that our school tries diligently to avoid those unsightly portables and two, that this is a five-year bond saving us taxpayers money. A “yes” vote would be appreciated, our community and kids benefit from this!
Jake and Fran Waters, Burbank
