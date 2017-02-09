Letter: Why tear down Desert Hills school?

How can you possibly demolish the old Desert Hills school? The school is made out of solid brick and concrete material and has many more years of use.
As a taxpayer this is very upsetting. The district is always issuing bonds to build new schools, and this school is still perfectly acceptable for a grade school. Demolishing this school is a huge waste of taxpayer dollars. Kids going to the new Desert Hills are already complaining that the old cafeteria was much better than the new one.
What a waste!
Gary Wooley, Kennewick
