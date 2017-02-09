Letter: Defunding Planned Parenthood is a dangerous political ploy

On Feb. 11, opposition groups across the country are planning rallies under the theme “Defund Planned Parenthood.” This type of protest is misguided at best, and harmful to women at worst. As a minister from this area, I want to speak out against this campaign that is basically a minority voice without reason.
Rather than defunding a women’s health organization that provides affordable, nonjudgmental and high-quality care, we should be active in defending Planned Parenthood through advocacy, donations and volunteer opportunities. The vast majority of responsible citizens do not want to see reproductive health attacked, nor do they want to see the government defund this vital link to women’s health.
To be clear, such action would most harm communities of color, people in rural areas, and those with low incomes. The effect of this political move would have a disproportionate impact on the most vulnerable in our society. Defunding Planned Parenthood is a dangerous political ploy that could devastate thousands of women, men and teens who need care the most.
Defunding Planned Parenthood is the exact opposite of those beliefs. My faith encourages me to act out of love and to say with conviction, “I Will Defend Planned Parenthood.”
Rev. Marj Johnston, Dayton
Comments