February 9, 2017 3:58 AM

Letter: When will Kennewick clean up mess at my driveway?

After a particularly difficult, busy day at work, I came home to find a note in my mailbox. The note was from the mail carrier, who stated it’s unsafe to deliver mail to my mailbox. (To which I replied, of course it is — it is dangerous for me too!)

When I was growing up, the rule was, you make the mess, you clean it up. So, Kennewick city street crews who left a four-foot barricade of snow at the end of my driveway as well as in front of my mailbox — when are you coming to clean up your mess?

I am 66 years old and I used a crowbar to get some of the ice away from the mailbox, so if there are holes in the road, sorry! (But then they won’t get repaired anyway, so why am I telling you.) They don’t plow snow like this in Nebraska. Maybe you should take some lessons.

Carolyn Lyon, Kennewick

