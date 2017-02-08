Letter: Soul of nation is at stake

I saw a guest editorial in your Jan. 29 newspaper that called into question the racial motivation of the Japanese internment during WWII. This is deeply troubling to me.
This article troubled me because it attempted to justify the mass incarceration of people (many American citizens) who were never convicted of a crime. This article troubled me, because it glosses over the fine line that we walked that almost took our nation down a very dark path. This article troubled me, because it almost sounded as if he was advocating the use of these methods again.
I write you today, because the soul of a nation built on justice and freedom is at stake. I cannot take a side seat any longer. I do not claim to have a way to make our nation safer, but I do know unless that safety is for all, it benefits none.
Kenneth Buxton, Richland
