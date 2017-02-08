Letter: Mother of kid wearing ‘build a wall’ shirt is hypocrite

I was astounded to read your Jan. 28 article about the kid at Chinook Middle School who wore the “Build A Wall” T-shirt.
What did the Hispanic students think when they saw that? Bullying message much?
The mother is a gigantic hypocrite! She thinks “politics should be taught in our schools, but only in a two-sided positive way,” yet she sends her kid out in a one-sided rude political shirt.
Kids learn politics from everything you say and do in your home. Your message is loud and clear.
Shame on the kid for wearing the shirt. Shame on the mother for making a stink about his rude behavior, and shame on the Kennewick School District for not backing up the teacher.
She was right!
Kathy Simpson, Richland
Comments