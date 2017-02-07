Letters to the Editor

February 7, 2017 11:51 AM

Letter: We will continue to march, as is our right

Perhaps it would be best for someone who actually participated Jan. 21 in the local Women’s March to state the purpose behind the action. Quite frankly, there were as many reasons to march, as there were women, men and children marching! This was no one-trick-pony show!

My own family marched for science, climate change, diversity, love, peace, the future, advocating love for one’s neighbor, an end to racism, LGBTQ rights, women’s rights and equality for all. My sign proclaimed “Be the light!” Other signs in the crowd included concerns for health care, our planet, reproductive rights and so much more. There was an abundance of respect and kindness demonstrated among our fellow marchers. The vulgarity of the day was expressed by drivers passing by, which elicited “We love you too!” from the marchers.

For those labeling us all as crybabies, we aren’t crying. We’ll continue to march, voice our concerns and opinions, as is our right, and we’re not going away!

Phyllis Baxter, Richland

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

VIDEO: Surveillance video shows suspect in Beltran's Bakery burglary

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos