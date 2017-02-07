Letter: Trump not a ‘true patriot’

I am writing in response to Mr. Trottman’s recent letter to the editor (TCH, Jan. 19). He is correct to say we shouldn’t speculate about Trump’s possibilities. It is only fair that Trump be given a chance. However, I take exception to him calling Trump “a true patriot.”
A true patriot shows his love of country through actions and willingness to serve/sacrifice. Trump has done neither. He avoided military service and boasted that his Vietnam was surviving the NYC nightclubs. His focus is his wealth, often earned unethically. His common practice was to “stiff” the wages of many small businesses and tradesmen to enrich himself.
He never focused on his country. On the contrary, he has belittled true American patriots like John McCain and John Lewis, both of whom have served and sacrificed. He’s shown more loyalty and respect to Vladimir Putin than to President Obama. He encouraged and welcomed Russian interference in our democratic election process. His actions demonstrate he is focused upon his own self-promotion and self-interests, not upon service and sacrifice to his country. His motives for seeking the presidency remain to be seen.
So you can call our new president many things, but “a true patriot” is not one of them.
Reese Bang, Richland
