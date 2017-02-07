Letter: Trump should release his tax returns

I want Mr. Trump to succeed as president. But part of success is accountability. Releasing his taxes has at least two benefits: it will remove many doubts about conflicts of interest, and it will show that he is willing to put the people above his own personal interests.
He said only the reporters are interested in his taxes. I would like to send a clear message to Washington that regular people are also interested. Signing an internet petition does not have the impact that a physical letter does. Email does not have the impact that a million physical letters would.
If you agree, send a letter to the White House with the simple message: “I am not a reporter. I would like you to release your taxes.” Share this message with friends, communicate with your representatives. Let us clearly declare: You are responsible to all of us: #ReleaseTrumpTaxes. And when 10 million letters are dropped on his desk, then we will know what is more important to him: the people or Mr. Trump.
If you agree, do two things: share this message and write a letter today (1600 Pennsylvania Ave. N.W., Washington DC 20500)
Karen Edwards, Benton City
