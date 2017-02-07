Letters to the Editor

February 7, 2017 4:09 AM

Letter: Vote no on Richland school bond

Have you looked at the Richland School District voter’s pamphlet yet? Please do. I am in support of education and the job that RSD has been doing. I must however vote no on this $99,000,000 levy proposal. Here’s how it breaks down.

1. Build two new elementary schools, $48 million — I’d support this in a heartbeat if the non-education items were removed from the proposal.

2. Modernize the Richland High auditorium. $8 million — The justification “to meet the needs of the community” is not valid when so much funding is required to meet genuine education needs.

3. Upgrade Fran Rish Stadium, $10 million — Not essential in this time of real education costs.

4. Replace Tapteal and Badger schools, $51.2 Million — Fully supported.

5. Upgrade Hanford High athletic field, $6 million — Wait until older bonds are repaid.

6. New administration center, $10 million — Nothing wrong with using rented space.

7. Land purchase for later use, $7 million — Fully support as long-term planning.

8. RSD preschool center, $1.4 million — When did preschool become part of the RSD school charter? What next, a birthing center?

Please read the pamphlet and vote no. Ask the board for an education-only proposal.

Don Larson, West Richland

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

The best celebrity cameos of Super Bowl 51 commercials

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos