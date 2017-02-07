Letter: Vote no on Richland school bond

Have you looked at the Richland School District voter’s pamphlet yet? Please do. I am in support of education and the job that RSD has been doing. I must however vote no on this $99,000,000 levy proposal. Here’s how it breaks down.
1. Build two new elementary schools, $48 million — I’d support this in a heartbeat if the non-education items were removed from the proposal.
2. Modernize the Richland High auditorium. $8 million — The justification “to meet the needs of the community” is not valid when so much funding is required to meet genuine education needs.
3. Upgrade Fran Rish Stadium, $10 million — Not essential in this time of real education costs.
4. Replace Tapteal and Badger schools, $51.2 Million — Fully supported.
5. Upgrade Hanford High athletic field, $6 million — Wait until older bonds are repaid.
6. New administration center, $10 million — Nothing wrong with using rented space.
7. Land purchase for later use, $7 million — Fully support as long-term planning.
8. RSD preschool center, $1.4 million — When did preschool become part of the RSD school charter? What next, a birthing center?
Please read the pamphlet and vote no. Ask the board for an education-only proposal.
Don Larson, West Richland
