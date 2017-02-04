Letter: No need for aquatics center in Pasco

Cannot believe the Pasco City Council is still trying to ram down the taxpayers’ throat this aquatic center. Why you ask? How about we are paying more on schools than any other district in the state, with another $62 million bond up right now.
And the most insane reason is they don’t even have funding to build and operate the aquatic center without having another levy to complete it. And I haven’t heard one word about what the operating cost will be, but nobody is going to run it for less than $100,000 a year, not to mention probably two if not three underlings plus secretaries and maintenance people. This is a boondoggle for the residents of Pasco. If you want to swim, there are pay as you use facilities already in place — we do not need to pay for babysitting while you swim.
There comes a time when enough is enough, we do not need this, it is only wanted by people who won’t be paying any user fees because of their incomes and they think it would be great to have others fund it for them. Get a grip City Council!
Forrest Gibson, Pasco
