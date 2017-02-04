Letter: Need plan to take care of Prosser school buildings

I agree with your recent editorial about the need for new school buildings in Prosser.
When the last bond levy ran in 2011, I attended a public information meeting at the school, explaining to the taxpayers how the funds would be used. I commented that I noticed that the halls and the restrooms at the high school showed signs of vandalism and disrespect by the students — no doors on bathroom stalls, magic marker writing on the lockers, etc. I asked the administration what steps would be taken to insure that a new building would not be treated with the same disrespect and end up looking like the current facility. I felt that my comments were met with disdain and an unwillingness to discuss discipline from the administrators present.
I voted no in 2011 for the bond levy, because I am unwilling to spend my money on a facility that our children can’t or won’t respect and pass on to the next group of students in as good a condition as it was given to them.
To the Prosser administrators, this is your opportunity to give we taxpayers your plan to implement respect in our schools.
William Smith, Prosser
