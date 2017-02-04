Letter: Vote yes on Pasco school bond

I urge Pasco citizens to vote yes on the bond election on Feb. 14. I have several reasons for voting yes, and here are two of them:
One, I’m proud to live in a community that supports schools. Good schools make our homes more valuable, and our city a better place to live. The school taxes we pay are a small, but smart, investment.
Two, my own children attended Pasco schools, and I’m happy to say their schools were fine and safe. Thank you, Pasco citizens, for voting yes all those years ago, so my kids could attend nice schools. Now I’m returning the favor by voting yes for schools. Not just for my kids now, but for all our kids.
Marsha Dunstan, Pasco
