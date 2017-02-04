Letter: Vote yes on Richland school bond

I urge you to vote yes on the Richland School District bond, because education is the foundation for improving our community. Top-notch facilities and venues will increase property values and contribute to a thriving economy. Forty-year-old facilities are no longer acceptable.
Badger Mountain Elementary and Tapteal Elementary cannot accommodate the technological advances that are so critical in today’s learning environment. The Richland High School auditorium cannot fully support the arts that we desire to enhance traditional learning. Fran Rish Stadium’s limitations make it difficult to sustain the many successful sports programs that are a source of community pride.
We need bigger, better and more elementary schools, so that our class sizes are reasonable and our younger children get the best teacher-student ratio we can offer. We need field turf at Fran Rish to safeguard our student-athletes and allow more access for programs other than varsity football. Hanford High School deserves athletic facilities worthy of a 4A school. A first-class auditorium at Richland High School is an asset for the entire community, enriching the learning of our students and the lives of all citizens.
A yes vote will ensure future growth is met; it’s an investment in our children and our community.
Melissa Callaway, Richland
