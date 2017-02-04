Letter: Vote yes for Richland school bond

The Richland School District includes the cities of Richland and West Richland. Since 2012, the district has added 2,000 new students. Enrollment is expected to grow an additional 2,000 students by 2021.
The district is asking voters to approve a $99 million bond to build two new elementary schools, replace Tapteal and Badger Mountain elementary schools, upgrade Fran Rish stadium, resurface the track and replace the grass field with turf. The Richland auditorium will also be upgraded with improved seating, bathrooms, lighting, sound system and a new stage. Hanford High School will receive a new athletic field with bleachers for 2,000 people, restrooms, a concession stand and a new turf field.
These are just some of the projects the bond will fund. We need to update our facilities to meet current health and safety codes, and provide our students and staff with efficient, effective learning spaces.
If voters approve the bond, the estimated tax rate will increase 49 cents. Yearly property taxes on a $200,000 home would increase $98. The state will fund an additional $42 million for these projects.
Our students are the future of our community. Please join me in voting yes to support Richland schools.
Rick Donahoe, Richland
Comments