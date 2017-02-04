Letter: Vote yes for Columbia school bond

I would like to add my support and ask for community support of the bond issue proposed by Columbia School District.
The need is real. Overcrowding and functionality concerns necessitate that the board takes action to relieve the problems. The current facility is not capable of meeting the education, safety or space needs for the rising number of elementary students.
The bond proposal and plan design being offered certainly seem most reasonable to provide relief. The original elementary school is more than 50 years old and an additional wing was built 36 years ago. There is a critical need now to add additional classrooms, a gym, and to improve and upgrade health, safety and facility infrastructure.
With the end of the high school bond payment in 2017, the new bond for the elementary facility will actually be $.26 per thousand less for each $1,000 of assessed valuation of our property. Starting in 2018, we will actually notice a slightly smaller property tax assessment for schools.
Sixty percent voter approval is required. Please talk with neighbors, family, and friends and encourage them to vote yes for this severely needed bond to upgrade our elementary school in Burbank.
Del Shove, Burbank
