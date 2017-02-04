Letter: Thanks to good men who have affected my life

I have never written a letter to the editor, but I need to give credit to some good men who have impacted my life and the lives of many others.
To my garbage collector and recycle collector, who show up every Monday through rain, heat, snow, ice and holidays. To the snowplow man who cleared my street at 1 in the morning a few weeks ago, which enabled us to drive through the storm, feed our family, get to work and go to gymnastics class. To the tow truck driver who was our knight in shining armor, hauling off our little broken car — he was kind and caring and going on four hours of sleep.
Your work is not glorious — it is dirty, unpredictable and thankless. You show up, do your job, change our lives and drive away. You save our bacon. You save the Earth. You are rock stars! We thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Know that we pray for you often.
Thank you also to the men who stopped to push cars out of the snow — especially at the Gage apartments, where my 19-year-old daughter lives.
Angela Andersen, Kennewick
