Letter: Vote yes on Finley school bond

It’s time for the residents of the Finley School District to step up and support our children by voting yes on the school bond measure on Feb. 14.
The previous bond was paid off in 2011, allowing residents five years of no bond payments. All three schools are in major need of upgrades and repairs.
The elementary school was built in 1993, with no major upgrades since. The water distribution system for the middle school and high school was last upgraded in 1992. The middle school is in need of a new roof — every year there are leaks, including this year after all of the snow storms we’ve had. The high school locker rooms are still the original locker rooms from 1977. The district needs security cameras at all of the buildings. The football grandstand was constructed in 1978. The list goes on and on.
Deteriorating schools give the wrong message to our students and teachers. We need to bring pride back to our community and it starts with our schools. Finley is a small community and the schools are the hub of our community. Please join me in voting “yes” for Finley schools.
Lori Sakota, Kennewick
