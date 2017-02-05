Letter: Vote yes for Columbia school bond

I write in support of the upcoming Columbia School District’s long-range facilities plan and proposed bond. It is a well-thought-out plan to increase Burbank’s elementary space, and would be paid for in approximately five years, without increasing our current tax base.
Our fifth graders need more space. They are overflowing into the library. The developmental preschool is sharing space at the administration office. There are classes being conducted on the stage area of the multipurpose room. The kids are eating lunch in the classrooms, and participating in physical education in a limited and shared multipurpose room space that is only a few feet from active classrooms.
I applaud the teaching staff for upholding excellent standards under tight quarters! And now it’s time to offer both kids and staff improved facilities they deserve. Providing quality education and the appropriate facilities is a community responsibility, to give them the best opportunity to become successful citizens of the future.
Vote yes. Vote soon, before that ballot gets lost, a must before Feb. 14. Not voting is the same as a no. We need 60 percent of the voting population of the last election. This local vote counts. Vote yes for Burbank kids!
Kristi Szendre, Burbank
