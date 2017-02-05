Letter: Guest editorial on Japanese relocation was harmful

Regarding the article, “Was the relocation of West Coast Japanese racist?” (TCH, Jan. 29).
Yes, absolutely it was. By definition, racism is “racial prejudice or discrimination,” and prejudice is “preconceived judgment.” With no evidence that any of these people had ties to any organization that was a threat, or were themselves a threat to the security of the USA, they were forced to move on their own or be put into camps. They were targeted because of where they or their parents or grandparents were born.
I understand the importance of reporting all sides of a story and giving people a place to share opinions, but I feel it’s harmful to share such an obviously false stance in your paper, especially during this heated time in America and the world.
Katie Newman, Richland
