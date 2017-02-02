Letter: Overpopulation is cause of every environmental problem we face

I am dismayed by the lack of interest by the media and those they support in the real cause of every environmental problem we face — overpopulation of the human species. Instead they push treatment of symptoms, such as the human contribution to greenhouse gases (only one of the three major contributors of climate change).
There are many important challenges that need to be addressed. A few of them are ...
1) What should be the target population of this planet by country (probably lower than now for most)?
2) How can we obtain the target populations and still retain the personal freedoms most of us treasure (China’s experience should be studied)?
3) Every economic model in use today depends on population growth to achieve economic growth. We need to find a model that will achieve economic growth with a decreasing population.
As any good doctor can tell you, treating symptoms can make you feel good for a while, but if you don’t treat the disease it will eventually kill you.
Ralph Curran, Richland
