Letter: Exactly what did the Russians hack in the election?

There is much uproar these days over the alleged Russian hacking of the emails of Democrats, but I have yet to find any definition of what such hacking consisted of.
Was it threats of dire consequences if they dared to vote for the Democratic ticket, or worse? Or was it simply a discovery of Democratic party tactics?
If the Russians were able to accomplish this horrific crime, you can bet there are Americans with the same ability, so will someone enlighten me.
Robert Kinsley, West Richland
