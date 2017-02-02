Letter: We should come together and support our leaders

The public’s recent reaction to the presidential election and their reaction to the “day of infamy” on Dec. 7, 1941, provides a lesson for us all. One is bitter and divisive and the other overflowing with resolve, unity and love of country.
As in 1941, the country is in a crisis, different yes — but one still requiring harmony, determination and courage. Instead of finding fault with our newly elected officials, we should come together as a people willing to bear our responsibilities and support our leaders. We may disagree with their policies, but we cannot deny that this country provides us with unlimited opportunities and freedoms, which require hard work, accountability and good citizenship.
Look also to James 1, verse 2 — “… when trouble comes your way, consider it an opportunity for great joy,” James was not trite or condescending. He was saying that adversity provides a chance to gain wisdom, faith, patience and endurance.
We have forgotten much, individually and as a nation. We should remember that through civil discourse, patience, sacrifice and understanding, we once again can overcome hardships and shape a better nation for ourselves and our children.
Gabe Lyons, Richland
