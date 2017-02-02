Letter: Now is the time to get your bike ready for spring

Four years ago, I had a friend encourage me to start bicycle riding as a means to stay fit for long distance (1,000-mile-plus) off-road motorcycle trips. As the years progressed, I found that bicycle riding was overtaking my interest in motorcycles.
My concern for writing is that many vehicle drivers seem to be unaware of the bicycle laws in Washington state. When riding on a roadway, a cyclist has all the rights and responsibilities of a vehicle driver (RCW 46.61.755) with few exceptions. Cyclists may choose to ride on the path, bike lane, shoulder or travel lane as suits their safety needs. Cyclists may ride two abreast.
I encourage Tri-Citians to join the increasing number of cyclists. Start by riding a bike that fits. Bright-colored clothing, helmet, rear-view mirror and daylight flashing lights are recommended. I also have rear-facing radar that warns of approaching vehicles.
With spring fast approaching, now is the time to get your bike ready. Join cyclists for increased fitness and enjoyment. And don’t forget to wave as you pass.
Donald Havre, Richland
