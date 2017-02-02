Letter: Vote yes for Columbia school bond

As a parent, and youth basketball coach, I have enjoyed participating in the community that revolves around the Burbank schools. While the middle school has ample space, I have watched the space dwindle at the elementary school.
It’s time to expand the elementary! The awesome full-day kindergarten and preschool now vie for space with the 5th graders, and impact the use of the multipurpose room. This space, designed 50 years ago for 10 classes, is now used simultaneously for lunch lines, physical education, and between-class traffic for 19 classes. There is one toilet in the womens’ staff restroom.
The upcoming proposed bond (which would not increase current taxes) provides the space needed to keep the 5th graders at the elementary, reasonable restroom facilities, and a much-needed gymnasium. At a minimum, the kids could resume use of the multipurpose room as a cafeteria versus eating in the classroom, which would increase actual learning time by allowing teachers to break at the same time, allow for quality physical education activities, and provide adequate indoor recess space during inclement weather. Other community activities, like AAU sports, would also benefit from the gym.
Please vote yes and return your ballots, which should be arriving soon!
Duane Szendre, Burbank
Comments