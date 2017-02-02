Letter: Ask voters if they want more snow plows

I live in North Richland and my street usually does not get the snow plowed, or at least not until at least two to three weeks after it snows and snows and snows. This apparently happens in much of the greater Tri-Cities area. This happens mainly because the area has too little snow removal equipment for the current population.
Everyone is suffering — school children, the elderly, and everyone in between. It is well-known that the school districts are planning on asking voters to approve new school buildings for several hundreds of millions of dollars. I’m all in favor of having as many great schools as needed, but let’s also do what is necessary so that kids, teachers, parents and grandparents can get to them when it snows.
We need to have the cities and school districts adequately prepare for everyone getting to school, getting to work, getting to the doctor, going grocery shopping ... My guess is that $10 million would cover the cost of tripling the number of first-class snow plows. Stop the “snow job!” We need more schools and plows throughout the area. Ask the voters if they want more snow plows!
Rick Ornstein, Ph.D., Richland
