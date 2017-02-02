Letter: Guest editorial defending racism was unconscionable

In response to the guest editorial, “Was the relocation of West Coast Japanese racist?” (TCH, Jan. 29) ...
My community needs a newspaper. It’s not clear that it needs a newspaper capable of such a shocking lack of editorial judgment that would allow this piece to be published.
U.S. citizens were deprived of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness because they looked like those who committed the atrocities mentioned in the piece. That’s the definition of racism.
And for my paper to publish a piece defending racism, at a time when we are fighting for our lives against racism in the federal government, is unconscionable.
Carl Baker, West Richland
Comments