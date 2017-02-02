Letter: Article on immigration based on conjecture

I was extremely disappointed that the TCH chose as the front page news and headline an article based completely on conjecture. The article on immigration — “Whatever Trump does, ‘Dreamers’ likely to face deportation soon” (TCH, Jan. 23) — was written without factual knowledge of the programs that will be put in place by President Trump.
No one has a single clue as to what will eventually be placed into law regarding Obamacare, taxes, or immigration, or anything for that matter, until Trump proposes and Congress enacts the legislation. Responsible journalism is based on facts; freedom of the press should start with the responsibility to report the news, not write about what could or could not come to pass.
He was elected president. The least we can do is give him and his team the opportunity to succeed without the media second-guessing every decision — especially before the decisions are even made.
Jeff Hendler, Pasco
Comments