Letter: Article about deportations was blatantly opinionated

Although I am not a permanent resident of the area, I have adopted the Tri-Cities as a surrogate home for the last five months while working in Richland, and have come to appreciate the concise and nonpartisan reporting of the Tri-City Herald.
That is why I was disappointed to read a blatantly opinionated article on the front page of the Nov. 23 newspaper. Franco Ordonez’s opinion that the new Trump Administration will “inevitably” deport “DREAMers” is based on information provided by outgoing Obama appointees who clearly wish to foster fear among Hispanic populations of the Trump administration. Ordonez draws the unfounded conclusion that the Trump administration’s goal to deport criminal illegal immigrants will inadvertently deport law-abiding “DREAMers.”
The truth is, the Trump administration has communicated that deporting “DREAMers” is not a priority but has been short on specifics of his plan thus far into the presidency. Critics like Ordonez have unfairly taken advantage of this vagueness by concluding that the absence of an outright Trump promise to protect “DREAMers” is proof positive they will be indiscriminately deported.
I don’t mind reading opinion pieces in the Tri-City Herald, but please label them as such.
Griffin Lowe, Richland
Comments