Letter: Why do so many people drive unlicensed and uninsured?
I have been following your reports involving auto accidents. I find it amazing that several people do not have a driver license, car insurance or current license tabs. All of these are required by law in Washington state.
So how are so many people getting away with it? When they get caught it doesn’t matter. Example: Your car license plate tab expires. You get a ticket, no big deal, just pay a $145 fine and keep driving. Get caught without insurance, no problem, just pay the $450 fine and keep driving.
If I’m aware of these issues, why aren’t the judges and state doing something about it?
Ira Johnson, Kennewick
