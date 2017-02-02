Letter: Country would benefit from expanded marijuana laws

I am writing regarding the Jan. 13 article summarizing conclusions by a federal advisory panel, published by the Associated Press. I believe that this is a song and dance we have heard before about marijuana, and want to set some things straight.
The evidence suggests that not only does cannabis treat ailments such as chronic pain, glaucoma, and nausea, but some of the symptoms cited as having only “limited research” into effectiveness also. A recent Israeli study showed more than half of a controlled group that smoked two joints a day for eight weeks almost cured their IBS. This was said to need further research based on unexpected results.
Also, other important studies were not mentioned, such as the link between cannabis and declining opiate use in medical marijuana and legalization states — something that the CDC even looked into. There was also a recent U.S. study done on CBD (furnished by GW Pharma) that showed it reduced epilepsy by 35 percent.
I believe that most of the country will benefit from expanded marijuana laws and we will be able to see some of the safe and useful effects of this drug ourselves.
Thank you!
Eric Kalia, Richland
