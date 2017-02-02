Letter: Women’s march was powerful expression of solidarity and unity

Thank you, Tri-Citians, for coming together to take a stand against misogyny and all forms of bigotry and intolerance, and for expressing your concerns for the environment, health care and human rights.
As organizers of the recent Women’s March and Labyrinth Meditation, we are grateful to the 2000-plus individuals who demonstrated along George Washington Way and Jadwin Avenue and who walked the labyrinth as a way of prayerful action.
Together, we envisioned a peaceful, empowering, and hopeful gathering that would enable our community to address issues that affect us all and would uphold love, compassion, and concern for the rights of women and other marginalized groups of people. We feel that the gathering accomplished this vision and will inspire continuing efforts to address these issues and concerns.
We thank Tri-City Democrats and Community Unitarian Universalist Church for supporting this sister march to the Women’s March on Washington. We appreciate that the city of Richland has places for our community to gather and express our concerns. We also appreciate the media coverage and thank the police department for ensuring our safety during this peaceful gathering.
We were honored to be part of this powerful expression of solidarity and unity.
Shannon Hays-Truex, Heidi Hill and Gayle Wilde, Richland
