Letter: Democrats won’t roll over for radical right’s agenda

Your recent editorial that obstruction in our nation’s capitol should end now that Republicans have complete control is laughable (“Congress should forgo payback attitude,” TCH, Jan. 8). For the last eight years, Republicans have obstructed every single thing President Obama has tried to move forward, even when it was their own idea.
The Tri-City Herald is directly complicit with this behavior, because for the last eight years, the publisher and editors have ignored Republican behavior and have not done one of the primary jobs of a free press, which is to help keep political mischief in check. Your indifference may be due to bias, but certainly your collective corporate policies of going along with cold-hearted and destructive right-wing policies that only benefit large corporations and extremely wealthy families and individuals is appalling. And you certainly do not have the courage to buck what the conservative populace of Eastern Washington typically opposes and do what’s right. Word limit is too low!
If you did your job and reported the consequences of the right’s destructive policies, things would change. But as it stands now, thanks to a press that has sold out to greed, don’t expect Democrats to roll over and capitulate to a radical right-wing agenda.
Michael S. Christianson, Pasco
