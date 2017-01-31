Letter: Please vote yes for Pasco school bond

Dear Pasco voters — it’s not about voting Democrat, Republican or for your interests in west Pasco versus east Pasco. It’s not about divisiveness.
It’s about finding common ground for “them.” Doing what’s right for “them” now!
The “them” is our kids, your kids, grandkids, neighborhood kids, church kids; all of Pasco kids. This vulnerable “them” group doesn’t get to vote. They need your yes vote Feb. 14! Building schools and addressing safety can’t wait! Planning to pass this bond later to build, maintain schools and address safety issues is a losing game of playing catch-up with our ever growing Pasco population. The next opportunity for a rerun-bond could be April 2018!
Vote yes and for:
▪ Safety corridors added to 11 elementary schools to decrease the chance of intruders forever changing our beloved Pasco community.
▪ Building two large-capacity elementary schools and the Marie Curie Elementary addition to help decrease overcrowding at the proven most overcrowded schools and address the state mandate of reducing class sizes within the K-3 grades.
▪ Rebuilding and expanding the old Stevens Middle School.
Vote yes on Feb. 14 for “them!”
Kim Lehrman, Pasco, former PSD teacher, substitute teacher, coach, PTO, ATP and community volunteer
