Letter: What are women marching for?

The recent women’s march was a disgrace. It was called a historic “protest” by the hardcore leftist against a supposedly “dangerous” president. Free-thinking Americans saw it for what it truly was — an anti-family, anti-Trump, pro-abortion stampede designed to gin up support for Planned Parenthood and the abortion cartel.
Lately, the editorial reprints by the TCH from other newspapers have been bad, but the guest column from Christine Flowers was spot on and totally rebuked your front-page coverage of that same day. People who are anti-abortion were not welcome.
I am a woman who has worked in a man’s world for many years. As long as I was able to do the same job with the same skill as good or better as the man, I never had a problem. I shut my mouth, did the job and that shut down all the naysayers!
What are these women marching for? Nothing, just another temper tantrum by the left. Women have had equal rights for decades, any other rhetoric is just more false narrative.
Audra J. Harding, Kennewick
