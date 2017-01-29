Letter: Important for elders to make new friends

Concerning the article, “Loneliness can be deadly for elders,” (TCH, Jan. 6) — there are some important points to this subject that are not mentioned. The article encourages “optimizing” friendships. Not mentioned is that we have to continually make new friends and acquaintances. In Girl Scout camp we sang a song, “Make new friends, but keep the old; one is silver and the other gold.” The first funeral I ever attended was of a playmate who was killed in an accident when we were 8 years old.
By way of keeping engaged and associating with other people, here we have the Richland Seniors Association, which sponsors many regularly scheduled activities. Most activities are free, some have a small charge. Most are in the Richland Community Building during daytime hours. Betty Norton is president of the organization; her phone number is 509-946-5385.
Another great asset is the Mid-Columbia Meals on Wheels program. In addition to meals delivered to homes, meals are served in several dining rooms. The Richland location is the Richland Community Building. The meals are served at tables for eight people, making it a pleasant way to get acquainted with other people or to enjoy lunch with a longtime friend. The Meals on Wheels phone number is 509-735-1911.
Mildred Walton, Richland
