Letter: Please vote yes for Columbia school bond

Our family will be voting in favor of the upcoming proposed bond for Columbia School District. We moved back to Burbank last year to raise our children in the same great community we were blessed to be brought up in.
We believe that the proposed upgrades would benefit all of our community’s children who attend the schools. Our elementary school has preschool classes in the administration building, and the stage in the multipurpose room has been converted into a classroom. The elementary students are eating their lunches at their desks in their classrooms, due to lack of space in the multipurpose room.
We feel the bond addresses clear needs within the district. Please join us in supporting our community’s schools and vote yes for the bond.
Jeremiah and Nicole Staley, Burbank
Comments