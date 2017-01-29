Letter: Vote yes on Pasco school bond Feb. 14

Being longtime Pasco residents and products of the Pasco educational system, we urge all to vote yes for the construction bond on the Feb. 14 ballot.
The figures speak for themselves — since 2000, enrollment has increased by more than 8,000 students, an average of nearly 600 students a year, enough new students to open a new school every single year for the past 15 years. There are new housing developments in our community and additional new housing developments in the permitting phase, likely meaning more students.
By passing the bond, the district is eligible for $50.2 million in state matching funds. The 39 cents per $100,000 property value would cost a typical property owner $3.25 per month. What a great bargain to obtain two new elementary schools, a new Stevens Middle School, four additional classrooms at Curie Elementary, and safety and health improvements throughout the school district!
The Pasco School District and the board of directors continue to be wise stewards of district resources, as noted by Moody’s Aa3 bond rating — one of the highest rankings available.
If you have questions, contact the district.
Please join us in voting yes for these much-needed projects.
John and Sandra Morgan, Pasco
Comments