Letter: Thanks to strangers who helped after fall

Recently, I took my dog for an afternoon walk. I found a lot of sidewalks still covered with snow, so I decided to shorten my route. I stepped off into the street at Ely Place and Klamath in Kennewick and took a pretty good fall.
I hurt my leg in the fall and decided to stay down for a moment. A female good Samaritan stopped to help. I did notice she was not looking very winterized. She tried to help me to my feet, there was honking coming from a motorist. I thanked her, but, I never looked her in the eyes, to let her know I was very sincere about her help. Two neighbors came out of their houses to help at this point. One gathered my dog, the other got a car to take me home.
Thank you all, very much.
William Zickuhr, Kennewick
